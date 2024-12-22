Inflows into Ganga to be ramped up for Mahakumbh

As part of the preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, the state irrigation department has decided to ramp up inflows into the Ganga to ensure adequate water supply during the festival, which is set to begin in January and continue till March 30. (File)

The Tehri Dam has begun releasing 2,000 cusecs daily into the Ganga to augment the river’s water levels, starting December 15. Meanwhile, the Narora Barrage will release 5,000 cusecs per day downstream towards Prayagraj from December 24, according to officials. This increased water supply will continue till February 26.

Rajnish Yadav, the executive engineer (Barrage section) of the irrigation department in Kanpur, said that the department has prioritised the water supply for the festival. “Also, all the water from the Kanpur Barrage will be sent downstream to ensure an adequate flow of the Ganga during Mahakumbh,” Yadav added.

The Kanpur Barrage has been releasing significant amounts of water into the Ganga. On December 19, the barrage released 4,124 cusecs, while on December 18, it released 5,105 cusecs. The highest release of 13,865 cusecs was recorded on December 1.

Water released from the Narora Barrage takes approximately 10 days to reach the confluence at Sangam in Prayagraj.

The river also receives water from the Ramganga River in Kannauj and the Garra River in Hardoi during the dry season. However, these rivers carry less water during the winter months.

Kanpur’s water supply requires only 40 cusecs, and the remaining water will be diverted to Prayagraj to ensure an adequate flow during the Maha Kumbh festival.