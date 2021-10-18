Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Injured in encounter, ATM thief dies during treatment in Pratapgarh: Police
lucknow news

Injured in encounter, ATM thief dies during treatment in Pratapgarh: Police

Taufiq aka Babbu, who was on bail for stealing cash from ATM machine in Gujarat, was injured during an encounter in Pratapgarh on Saturday
ATM thief Taufiq was injured during an encounter at Babu Tara village in Pratapgarh on Saturday. (Pic for representation)
ATM thief Taufiq was injured during an encounter at Babu Tara village in Pratapgarh on Saturday. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj

An alleged ATM thief, who was injured during a police encounter at Babu Tara village in Pratapgarh late Saturday night, died during treatment on Sunday night, police said.

According to reports, joint teams of Lalganj police and SWAT team had raided Babu Tara village on Saturday night after a tip-off about presence of miscreants in the house of one Gaffar.

Police said the miscreants were planning to commit some heinous crime. However, when the police reached the site, the miscreants opened fire on them. Two constables Satyam Yadav and Shriram were injured and were admitted to hospital.

One miscreant identified as ATM thief Taufiq also received injuries and was admitted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, SHO Lalganj Kamlesh Kumar Pal said. He added that Taufiq aka Babbu was arrested in Gujarat for stealing cash from ATM machine and was recently released on bail.

Pal said Taufiq’s aide Khursheed was arrested later near Tilori Madarsa in Pratapgarh after an encounter and was sent to jail. Khursheed has a case of Gangster Act lodged against him at Sangipur police station, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out