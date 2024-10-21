Instilling fear of law among criminals is our priority: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced several welfare schemes for police personnel on Monday, including a 70% increase in uniform allowance, a 25% hike in housing allowance for constables residing in barracks and a ₹10-crore boost in the next financial year’s budget to enhance training, diet, and other facilities for cops participating in national and international sports competitions. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends the ‘Police Smriti Diwas-2024’ programme at the Police Martyrs Memorial site in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI Photo)

The UP government will incur an expenditure of ₹115 crore for these initiatives. The announcements were made in his address at the Reserve Police Lines during the ‘Police Smriti Diwas’ in Lucknow, according to a statement issued here.

“Strengthening the law and order in the state and instilling a fear of law among the criminals is the priority of our government,” the CM said.

“Given this, the state government has taken several important steps to boost the morale and efficiency of the UP Police and provide better resources to the force,” he added.

Adityanath also announced a ₹1,380-crore corpus fund for the upkeep of multi-storey police housing and administrative buildings. Additionally, approval was granted to levy a proposed fee for expenses incurred by the police force during international events, which will be managed by the director general of police and governed under the proposed corpus fund rules.

Ex-gratia to legal heirs

The government has decided to amend the existing order to ensure that the full ex-gratia amount—ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh, as applicable — is directly disbursed to the spouse, parents, or legal heirs of the deceased personnel, said Yogi acknowledging that the government had received multiple complaints about compensation provided to the families of officers and personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Reports indicated that the families—especially the spouses and parents of the deceased—were not receiving the full amount stipulated in the government order,” he added.

“Financial assistance amounting to ₹36.2 crore has been provided to the families of 115 martyred police personnel from UP serving in the Central Para Military Forces and Indian Police Services. ₹3.5 crore was allocated for the welfare and comfort of police personnel posted in various districts, and ₹4 crore was earmarked for general welfare initiatives. Additionally, ₹30.56 lakh was used to settle medical reimbursement claims for active and retired police personnel and their dependents,” he said.

“A total of ₹12.6 crore was approved for 312 medical reimbursement cases exceeding ₹5 lakh, ₹5.05 crore as advance loans for the treatment of serious illnesses affecting 135 police personnel and their families, and ₹9.08 crore to support the dependents of 306 deceased police officers under the Jeevan Bima Yojana. ₹31.16 lakh was spent on cashless treatments for police personnel and their dependents, ₹53.3 lakh on scholarships awarded to 205 meritorious students of police families through the Education Fund,” he said.

Action against 77,811 criminals

“To combat crime, action has been taken against 77,811 individuals under the Gangster Act. Effective prosecution in 68 cases involving mafia and criminal gangs has led to life sentences for 31 mafia members and 66 of their associates, with two individuals receiving death sentences. Additionally, illegal assets worth ₹4.57 crore amassed by mafia members and their gangs have been confiscated,” the CM said in his speech.

“From March 22, 2017, to October 2, 2024, the Anti-Romeo Squad conducted checks at over 1.02 crore locations, taking action against more than 3.68 crore individuals,” the CM said pointing out that during this period, 23,375 cases were registered, with legal action initiated against 31,517 individuals, while over 1.39 crore people were released with warnings.

Women safety bolstered

“To enhance women’s safety, dedicated women’s beats and help desks were set up in every police station across the state,” said Adityanath, adding that 10,378 women beats were allocated, and 15,130 women police personnel were appointed in all districts. “More than 11.71 lakh CCTVs were installed as part of Operation Trinetra to bolster security,” he added.

The CM said under a campaign in the state, more than 1,08,037 loudspeakers were removed from religious places, or their sound was controlled, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Adityanath highlighted that in the past seven years, 17 police personnel had shown extraordinary bravery and made the ultimate sacrifice, while 1,618 officers were injured in the line of duty to uphold the rule of law in the state.

On Republic Day and Independence Day, the President conferred four police medals for distinguished services and 110 police medals for long commendable services on various officers and employees. Additionally, 1,013 police personnel received the ‘Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak,’ while 729 were awarded the ‘Utkrisht Sewa Padak’ by the ministry of home affairs. Furthermore, three gazetted officers and employees were honoured with the Mukhyamantri Utkrisht Seva Police Padak, he said.

Minister Asim Arun, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar, additional chief secretary (home) Deepak Kumar, additional director general of police Sujit Pandey, and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, among others, attended the event.

Why is commemoration day observed?

The police commemoration day is observed every year on October 21 to pay tributes to police personnel who died in the line of duty. It started with marking the supreme sacrifice of 10 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force, who laid down their lives while fighting with the Chinese army at the India-China border in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.