Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief
UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has directed officials to introduce an online system to maintain a record of transformers brought to the workshops for repair.
He issued directions during a spot inspection of a transformer repair workshop in Aliganj here on Tuesday. Later, he visited a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) camp in Barabanki and interacted with consumers. Devraj said that all the details of the transformers brought to a workshop needed to be maintained online. “The time and date of their bringing to the workshop, the reason of their damage, their exit from the workshop after repair etc... all should be online for more transparency,” he said.
Expressing concern over a large number of transformers getting damaged every month, he directed officials to ensure qualitative improvement in the procedure related to maintenance and repair of all the transformers.
One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season
A 52-year-old construction labourer, Laxman Mathi, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died
Mentally challenged man bludgeoned to death by brother in Amritsar village
A 24-year-old mentally challenged man was bludgeoned to death by Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu's elder brother over a trivial issue at Kuttiwala village, 15 kms from the Amritsar district headquarters, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu, and the accused is his aka Kanta, brother Kulwant Singh. Police said the incident, which took place on May 29, came to light on Monday following a tip-off.
‘Demolition man’ Shrikar Pardeshi appointed as secretary at Dy CM office
2001 batch IAS officer, Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, who was credited with slew of progressive measures that changed the face of public transport body PMPML and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as the secretary at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office. While CMO has two secretaries, DCM office has one secretary.
20-year-old electrocuted in Pune
Pune: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted on Tuesday after hThoratcame in contact with a broken cable which in turn came in touch with high tension live wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited that fell on him near Sawai Hotel on Sinhagad road. Following the incident, Dattawadi police have registered a case pertaining to accidental death. According to officials, the deceased has been identified as a resident of Pune, Rohit Sampat Thorat.
Pune Metro line 3 completes 1,000th pile at Balewadi
Pune: The work of Pune Metro line 3 (PML3) between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has reached 1,000 pilings on Tuesday, officials said. Piles are concrete foundations that run about 25 metres below the ground. The construction of the 23-km-long project is jointly launched by the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL), a Tata Group's special purpose vehicle company, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. One station pile cap stands on six such pilings.
