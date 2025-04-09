Invest UP must function as a model investment promotion agency: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid emphasis on the need for Invest UP to evolve into a model investment promotion and facilitation agency and said that services of experts be taken to further enhance the industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. The CM noted that while an online single-window system has been established and is benefiting entrepreneurs, investors still often need to approach multiple departments for approvals (File Photo)

He called for inclusion of sector-specific specialists, who can effectively engage with global industries and attract greater investment to the state, stated a release. He asked for the setting up of a ‘Chasing Cell’ under Invest UP, comprising experts from various industrial sectors, to identify high-potential sectors, facilitate communication, and ensure better coordination.

Adityanath was reviewing the work of Invest UP that was in controversy recently following accusations of demand for commission by a senior Invest UP officer for clearing a solar energy project. He said by embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform,’ Uttar Pradesh has, over the past eight years, emerged as the top choice for investors in India. He emphasized the need to further strengthen this positive industrial environment.

He noted that while an online single-window system has been established and is benefiting entrepreneurs, investors still often need to approach multiple departments for approvals. He said in many cases, NoCs are issued at various levels depending on the investment category. He laid emphasis on streamlining and strengthening the system, ensuring that the single-window mechanism is implemented in its true spirit.

The CM stressed upon the need of restructuring the Nivesh Mitra portal using technology to prevent entrepreneurs’ applications from being redirected to multiple departments. All departments should be integrated into a unified system to ensure timely disposal of applications. He said if a department fails to act within the stipulated timeframe, deemed approval for the project should be granted. He also directed the implementation of the Single Window Act, enabling the industrial development department to provide consolidated approvals for major investments.

To strengthen the state’s global outreach, he emphasized the importance of establishing coordination with Indian embassies abroad. The CM also directed that the half-yearly meeting of the Invest UP Governing Body must be held regularly.