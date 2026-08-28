Bret Baier vs Trump: Fox News host claps back at POTUS over Iran coverage, 'Jonathan Hunt's not a flunky'
Fox News anchor Bret Baier sharply defended himself against President Trump's criticism, asserting that reporter Jonathan Hunt is not a flunky.
Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday responded sharply to US President Donald Trump, who had criticized both Baier and a reporter on Truth Social.
In a matter of seconds, Baier provided a robust defense along with a scathing fact-check, following the president's remarks regarding a previous update on the Iran war featured on Baier's “Special Report.” Baier serves as Fox's chief political correspondent and frequently communicates directly with Trump.
“Just moments ago the president ― I assume while flying to Texas, he's just landed there ― put out a Truth Social,” Baier said.
He subsequently referenced Trump's post: “Jonathan Hunt of FoxNews did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran. I don't want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal. Bret Baier should straighten out his flunkies, for a change!”
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Bret Baier hit out at Trump, defends Jonathan Hunt
Baier's straightforward response conveyed everything.
"First of all, Jonathan Hunt's not a flunky. He's a great reporter," Baier said with a smile. "Second of all, Mr. President, we didn't say you wanted to meet. In fact, we played a soundbite that you didn't want to meet and there are no negotiations. We said that Treasury Secretary Bessent is hoping to meet with G-20 countries to increase the pressure on Iran and that Gulf State allies, including Qatar, are inside Tehran trying to get Iran to agree to concessions. That was what was said."
Trump vs Fox News
Trump and his associates have consistently criticized news organizations regarding their reporting on the current conflict in Iran and the president's attempts to manage the Strait of Hormuz in light of increasing gas prices in the United States.
The President's relationship with Fox has been inconsistent over the years, having previously targeted its founder and former CEO Rupert Murdoch during the 2024 campaign.
During his second term, Trump has engaged in interviews with several of the network's leading hosts and reporters, and he has appointed multiple former hosts from the network to his Cabinet or other significant roles within the administration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More