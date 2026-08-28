Bret Baier vs Trump: Fox News host claps back at POTUS over Iran coverage, 'Jonathan Hunt's not a flunky'

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday responded sharply to US President Donald Trump, who had criticized both Baier and a reporter on Truth Social. Bret Baier of Fox News confronted President Trump's criticism during his show, defending reporter Jonathan Hunt and correcting the president's statements on the Iran conflict. (REUTERS)

In a matter of seconds, Baier provided a robust defense along with a scathing fact-check, following the president's remarks regarding a previous update on the Iran war featured on Baier's “Special Report.” Baier serves as Fox's chief political correspondent and frequently communicates directly with Trump.

“Just moments ago the president ― I assume while flying to Texas, he's just landed there ― put out a Truth Social,” Baier said.

He subsequently referenced Trump's post: “Jonathan Hunt of FoxNews did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran. I don't want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal. Bret Baier should straighten out his flunkies, for a change!”

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Bret Baier hit out at Trump, defends Jonathan Hunt Baier's straightforward response conveyed everything.

"First of all, Jonathan Hunt's not a flunky. He's a great reporter," Baier said with a smile. "Second of all, Mr. President, we didn't say you wanted to meet. In fact, we played a soundbite that you didn't want to meet and there are no negotiations. We said that Treasury Secretary Bessent is hoping to meet with G-20 countries to increase the pressure on Iran and that Gulf State allies, including Qatar, are inside Tehran trying to get Iran to agree to concessions. That was what was said."

Trump vs Fox News Trump and his associates have consistently criticized news organizations regarding their reporting on the current conflict in Iran and the president's attempts to manage the Strait of Hormuz in light of increasing gas prices in the United States.

The President's relationship with Fox has been inconsistent over the years, having previously targeted its founder and former CEO Rupert Murdoch during the 2024 campaign.

During his second term, Trump has engaged in interviews with several of the network's leading hosts and reporters, and he has appointed multiple former hosts from the network to his Cabinet or other significant roles within the administration.