Invitees pouring in, devotees from outside start leaving Ayodhya to come later

AYODHYA The temple town witnessed two-way flow of traffic on Friday - while those invited for the consecration ceremony arrived in the city to settle down in hotels, guest houses, tent cities and home stays, devotees from outside Ayodhya started leaving in the evening as the district administration announced restrictions on movement of people in view of preparations for the consecration ceremony on January 22. Devotees arrive at the tent city built for pilgrims on the banks of the Saryu ahead of the opening of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. (REUTERS)

“Entry of devotees will remain strictly restricted at the Ram Temple till the consecration ceremony, and they (devotees) will now be allowed from January 23,” said a police officer. The administration has appealed to people from outside Ayodhya to avoid coming here till the consecration ceremony is over, he said.

“Nobody is forcibly sent out of Ayodhya. This is just an appeal for security reasons,” he added.

Several dignitaries invited for the consecration ceremony, including Jagatguru Narendradas, Sant Sukhramdas Bapu, Shivramdas, N Muniraj, Swami Narottamnandan, Ramanand Swami Atmanand Das Saraswati reached the city on Friday. Some of the seers are staying at Kanak Mahal while the majority are staying at Teerthkshetra Puram.

“Seers from 150 sects will arrive for the consecration ceremony along with principles of various spiritual, religious schools,” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wrote on X.

“Entry to Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The invitation card alone doesn’t guarantee entry to the utsav,” it added.

Security has been tightened further as the main road approaching Hanuman Garhi is being guarded by a cop every at every 50 metres.

Vishwanath Sharma, who came from Prayagraj with family to have darshan of Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi temple, said: “I will leave Ayodhya for my hometown early in the morning...will return later to pay obeisance of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram temple.”

A e-rickshaw driver Ram Gopal said: “The administration issued us permit to drive vehicle till January 20. But on Friday, we have been told not to run e-rickshaws till January 22. Ayodhya will be closed for outsiders for three days.”