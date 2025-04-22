Menu Explore
IPL 2025 | Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals face-off or is it Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul?

ByDeep Saxena
Apr 22, 2025 01:13 PM IST

An exciting clash awaits as the Lucknow Super Giants, captioned by Rishabh Pant, gear up to face the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After joining DC, KL Rahul will be playing for the first time in Lucknow against Rishabh Pant-led LSG (Photos: Deepak Gupta/HT and Instagram/DC)

It will indeed be interesting to see KL Rahul in action for DC. Till last year, Rahul captioned LSG three times, leading the team to the playoffs twice and finishing seventh in the last session.

“Now, as DC member, he will be eager to make his mark at his former home turf. This year, at his home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, he made a strong statement with a match-winning knock that defeated RCB,” says Nishi Kant, a former UP Secretariate cricket team member.

Former IPL team Pune Warrior’s the then CEO Abhijit Sarkar says, “Both Rahul and Rishabh chose to switch of their own accord, and now they'll be facing each other and their former sides, eager to prove their worth. Rahul as a player and Rishabh as a player-captain will be make an intriguing contest.” This will be the first time the two face off in this year’s IPL, as Rahul did not feature in the previous match — a narrow 1-wicket win for Delhi Capitals.

In the four matches played in Lucknow so far, LSG has secured two victories. Following their recent win over the Rajasthan Royals, they'll be keen to extend their winning streak. The team will also be hoping that pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who has rejoined the squad, recovers fully in time to make his first appearance of the season.

