Israel has employed 5K U.P. youths: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Israel has selected 5,000 Uttar Pradesh youths for employment there against the original target that aimed to pick 2,000 of them from the state. “The state government through its vocational education department has mediated employment for the state youth in Israel, Russia and Germany. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event at Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University in Gorakhpur on February 4 (HT photo)

Those who are getting employment in Israel will not only get ₹1.5 lakh per month as salary but will also be provided free lodging and food,” he added. “The youth from here after finishing their courses at ITIs will earn ₹1.5 lakh per month each which would bring prosperity to their homes, villages, state and the entire country,” Yogi said.

The CM said this at a gathering after inaugurating a mega job fair at Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) ground in Gorakhpur and added that technical universities, institutes and Polytechnics should introduce skill-based curriculum.

Talking more about opportunities for U.P. youth overseas, he said: “Germany too has immense demand for nursing professionals. We should pay attention to this. Through a placement cell, we should do career counselling of youth and make them aware about job opportunities in India and abroad. We should also start programmes to teach youth languages of those countries where they are going to get jobs. If the youth know languages of those countries, then they will get even better pay packages”.

He further said that there is a lot of demand for skilled youth in middle east and south east Asian countries. “Israel is making more demand for the U.P. youth and for this the skill development department and related education institutions should work towards making more and more youth eligible for jobs in those countries,” the CM added.

Yogi said technical education should be promoted to enhance employability of the youth. He said this will help the youth avail themselves of employment opportunities that will be generated through ₹40,000 crore investment proposals that Uttar Pradesh had received during the Global Investment Summit held in Lucknow in February last year.

He said employment opportunities for over 1.10 crore youths would be generated through the said investment proposals. As per the CM, technical institutes should join hands with local industrial units to come up with industries-based curriculum in order to enhance the employability of youths. He laid stress on job training camps and summer internship programmes. The job fair was organised by Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission.

He expressed pleasure that the MMMTU had organised the second mega job fair for 1,5000 youths within a year. The CM advised the youth to continue making efforts in case they failed to get placement in the ongoing job fair. Yogi said the state vocational education department was working on a plan to design new courses as per demand in the global market for jobs ranging from soft skill with possession of specific skills.

Stressing on the need of placement cell for carrier counselling in technical universities, the CM said learning the language of a particular country can get the youth better opportunities through the placement cell. Yogi said with the collaboration of Tata industries, the government will establish 150 world class Industrial training institutes (ITIs).

He said Uttar Pradesh has 96 lakh units of medium small micro enterprises units that could be connected with the market. He said the state had registered an increase of 14 percent in cash deposit ratio as it had gone up to 56 percent and that U.P. was playing a leading role in economic growth of the country.

Interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Gorakhpur on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide interest-free loans to the young entrepreneurs for promoting start-ups and thereby generating jobs for others.