It’s a contest between Ram believers, opposers: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, pitched the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as ‘Ram bhakts’ (Ram believers) vs ‘Ram drohis’ (disbelievers), even as he maintained that after the first three rounds of polling, the stage was well and truly set for another BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

Addressing an election rally in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency at Ghatampur’s Patara Railway Station ground, he said: “When the opposition fails to comprehend anything, they resort to conspiracies against India. Statements from these opposition parties indicate that the electoral contest is between ‘Ram Bhakts’ and ‘Ramdrohis’. Those who are ‘Ram Bhakts’ are ‘Rashtra Bhakts’ too,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also hinted at the possibility of renaming Akbarpur, stating, “The mere mention of the name ‘Akbarpur’ often evokes hesitation, which is why all of this will change. We must put an end to the signs of slavery and honour our heritage. This region needs to be integrated with the mainstream of development. To achieve this goal, active participation through voting in the ongoing national campaign is essential.”

Expanding on his ‘Ram believers vs disbelievers’ theory, Adityanath said, “It is an eternal truth that ‘Ramdrohis’ have always met their downfall, and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will confirm this. While ‘Ramdrohis’ are working to divide the people on caste lines, glorifying terrorists and the mafia, PM Modi is striving for a developed, self-reliant India.”

Adityanath also said that a conspiracy was underway to grant the rights of scheduled castes, tribes, and backward castes to minorities; a line that is taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign where he has also slammed Congress for attempting to initiate ‘religious quota’.

“The Congress and SP did not condole the demise of former UP CM Kalyan Singh. They kept quiet on the murder of Raju Pal and advocate Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. Now, the mafia has been eradicated and justice has been served. Yet, sympathy of the opposition lies with mafia and ‘Ramdrohis’, he added.