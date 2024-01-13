It’s Diwali once more for fireworks traders in Lucknow

It is all set to be the second coming of Diwali as the Ram temple consecration ceremony slated for January 22 has brought the sparkle back for fireworks traders in Lucknow with the administration deciding to provide temporary licences for the sale of crackers on the occasion. There is both excitement and demand for crackers in the market. (DEEPAK GUPTA/ HT FILE PHOTO)

The decision has come as a breath of fresh air for Gulsher Azad, in charge of the Lucknow Fireworks Association and owner of Azad Crackers in Aishbagh area here. He is gearing up to set up firecracker stalls tentatively at Aishbagh ground. This is the second time he is doing so after Diwali in November 2023.

Even a single day’s permission will give a boost to the business as there is both excitement and demand for crackers in the market, said the Lucknow Fireworks Association with whom several traders are associated.

Adnan Akhtar, a shopkeeper at Alambagh, too, is looking forward to setting up a cracker stall, after the administration sprung the pleasant surprise.

Lucknow Police on Thursday decided to provide temporary fireworks licences/permission to a limited number of people for setting up temporary fireworks shops in limited numbers/locations after a request by the Fireworks Dealers Welfare Association, Uttar Pradesh.

“A meeting in this regard was held where a decision to provide temporary licence and a ground was decided for the convenience of citizens/vendors, use of fireworks on the occasion of consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, in the district Lucknow like Diwali festival,” said a press statement by joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Upendra Kr. Agarwal.

“For this, application forms will be distributed from the office of JCP (O&P) at Daliganj, Lucknow from January 12 to 14… submission will be taken till January 15 evening,” the JCP added.

“Ram Mandir consecration has brought happiness for all of us. It is a time of celebration,” said Azad with whom 14 firecrackers traders are associated.

These traders set up stalls in the Aishbagh ground and their fireworks market is believed to be over 100 years’ old.

“We will get the licence and then as per the permission, we will start the arrangement of the stalls as it is meant to be a single day affair, but setting up shop takes time,” he added.

Another shopkeeper Mohammad Alam said January 22 has come as a bonus for his crackers business.

“The stocks which were left to us after Diwali will be cleared. Generally, we have to wait for a year, but this time we’ll be able to clear the stock,” he said.

For Umar, a cracker traders at Ganeshganj, , “it is a opportunity to earn. Even though my stock was cleared in Diwali, I’ll order a new stock. There is a huge demand in the market and people have called me.”