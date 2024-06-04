It’s yoga on boats for LU students!

Under the aegis of faculty of yoga and alternative medicines of the Lucknow University and Inter University Center for Yogic Science, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, the university is organising various programmes in run-up to International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21. Students practice yoga on boats at Kudia ghat in Lucknow. (HT)

Under the event, a yoga camp was inaugurated on a boat at Kudia Ghat of Gomti river at sunrise on Monday. Yogasanas were demonstrated by the teachers and students of the yoga faculty. On the occasion, asanas like Uttan Mandukasana, Parvatasana, Ushtrasana, Trikonasana and Anulom-Vilom, Bhramari Pranayama, Sheetkari Pranayama were practiced by the instructor of the department Dr Ramkishore.

Dr Amarjeet Yadav, coordinator of the faculty of yoga and alternative medicines said that there is an ancient belief that the practice of yogasana on a boat in the river increases the immunity of the body because such practice increases the working capacity of the lungs, heart and muscles. By practicing in the river, the lungs of the human body become active as a result the amount of oxygen in the body starts getting balanced. Carbon dioxide, which is harmful for the body, rapidly comes out and the level of energy and consciousness increases in the body. When the rays of the sun fall on the river water, a special kind of energy manifests at that place, they said.