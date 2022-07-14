Jal Sansthan, health dept in blame game over ‘diarrhoea outbreak’
LUCKNOW The face-off between the Jal Sansthan and the health department continues after the alleged outbreak of diarrhoea (which is now claimed as cholera) in Fatehpur area of Aliganj Sector B.
With the spread of infection still not under control, the health department is blaming the Jal Sansthan for the outbreak, saying that water supplied to the area is of poor quality, but Jal Sansthan GM Ram Kailash denied any reports of substandard water supply in the area.
He said, “The health department should try to improve its own working. Initially, they were saying it is diarrhoea and now they are saying it is cholera. They keep passing the buck on Jal Sansthan. Till now, no water sample has failed the test and we have reports of all the samples collected. We have collected more than 50 samples in the past one week, but every sample has confirmed that the water supplied has full amount of chlorine.”
“If the supply from the Jal Sansthan’s 2,200 kilo litres tank was contaminated, the infection would have spread in the entire Sector B and would not have been limited to the Fatehpur area. For water supply to the area, the overhead tank is filled with water from five tubewells. Water is supplied regularly in the morning and evening, only after chlorination of the tank,” stated Jal Sansthan GM Ram Kailash.
However, the Jal Sansthan has changed water lines in the area after the request of residents despite the line not being that old. Water connections were checked in the locality, in which two were found to be passing through the drain. “We removed them and placed water supplies from different areas. The pipeline was cleaned at 12 places,” he added.
