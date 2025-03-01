Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre: Lack of funds delays salaries for a year, aviary running on credit

Delay in funds has stalled salaries of employees for nearly a year, at the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre, a conservation and breeding centre for the Asian King Vulture, in Gorakhpur, while the other essentials required to run the centre are being obtained on credit. The Asian King Vulture (HT File Photo)

Over ₹67 lakh sanctioned for the current financial year, are awaited. Officials say the sanction has been processed and the money will reach them any time.

“The money shall reach the centre any time now. The formalities have been done,” said Vikas Yadav, divisional forest officer, Gorakhpur.

The centre was formally inaugurated in September 2024. Salaries have been stalled for nearly a year now and so are payments for various outsourced facilities. Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre - aims to improve the population of the species, which has been listed as critically endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list since 2007.

There are eight staff, including keeper, scientists and other employees that manage everyday activities right from feeding the vulture and cleaning the campus or aviary where the vultures are kept. At present eight vultures are kept here which are provided meals according to their need.

“We have convinced all the agencies getting feed for the birds or other significant items, to continue supply of items. They have been told that payment will be received soon,” said the divisional forest officer.

Meanwhile, the DFO has also sent a proposal for next year’s grant too. The grant demanded is about ₹67 lakh for the fiscal 2025-26. This has been done to ensure smooth running of the centre in the coming year.