lkoreportersdesk@hindustantimes.com Jayant directs RLD MLAs to vote for BJP in RS polls (sourced)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has directed all his party MLAs in the UP Vidhan Sabha to vote for the BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in the state on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He has also asked all his MLAs to participate in the meeting convened by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

According to party insiders, Jayant communicated verbally to the MLAs during a meeting with them in Mathura on Sunday. All nine MLAs were present in the meeting. Apart from meeting his MLAs, Jayant also met Dhakar community people who have been staging a demonstration at the Mathura collectorate to press their demands, including issuance of schedule caste certificate to them.

“As already expected, we have been told to vote in favour of BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday and attend the meeting to be chaired by the chief minister in Lucknow on Monday morning,” said an MLA, who was on his way to Lucknow after the meeting with Jayant Chaudhary in Mathura.

“Jayant Chaudhary also assured the Dhakar community people who handed over a memorandum to him to take up their issues with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The CM has convened the meeting of MLAs of all the allied partners of the BJP to discuss the strategy for voting in the Rajya Sabha polls when voting will take place to elect 10 candidates. The support of the nine RLD MLAs will be crucial for the BJP to get its eighth candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha.

A long-awaited official announcement on the BJP-RLD partnership for the Lok Sabha polls is likely after the Rajya Sabha elections.