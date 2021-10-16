JEE Advanced :Lucknow boy among top 100 from IIT-K zone

Lucknow City lad Malik Hammad Faisal is the only student from Uttar Pradesh who figured among the top 100 in IIT-Kanpur zone in JEE- Advanced and his overall rank is 87. The other two boys who figured in top 100 from the zone are from Madhya Pradesh. They are Yash Virani (AIR 37) from Bhopal and Utkarsh Singh (AIR 84) from Jabalpur.

After his schooling from City Montessori School, Faisal went to Kota for IIT-JEE preparation.

“I preferred to study mainly from the NCERT textbooks. I was always interested in computers and IT is one of the fastest growing sectors so I wish to join IIT-Delhi to pursue B Tech in computer science,” he said.

Kanpur boy Kushagra Gupta secured AIR 109 in JEE-Advanced and is ranked fifth from IIT-Kanpur zone. “I wish to join IIT-Delhi or IIT-Kanpur for computer science engineering or IIT-Bombay for electrical engineering. I have not yet decided what to do after college but I might prepare for civil services or pursue research,” he said.

Teerath Agarwal brought laurels to the state capital by achieving an all India rank (AIR) 482. He had scored a percentile of 99.84 in JEE Main and an AIR of 1820. He is hoping to pursue computer science engineering.

Atharva Gupta, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, scored an AIR of 737 in the JEE Advanced exam. He has devoted two years to prepare for JEE examinations. He has a keen interest in Robotics and wants to pursue it in the future.

Ravija Chandel nailed JEE-Advanced examination by achieving an AIR of 743. She passed Class 12 from City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar 1. She was also a top ranker in JEE-Main examinations by attaining AIR of 509 and percentile of 99.96. She is an NTSE scholar and was also selected for Government of India’s Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship and achieved 40th rank in the Indian National Olympiad for Chemistry.

“Technology is a good thing as we can find answers to mostly all questions online and clear our doubts,” said Ravija, who wants to pursue computer science engineering.

Aryan Maurya of CMS Kanpur Road campus secured All India Rank 870.

He completed Class 12 (ISC) with 97% marks and wants to pursue electrical engineering from IIT-Bombay.