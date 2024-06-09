JEE-Advanced 2024: None from IIT Kanpur zone in top 10; only 4 in top 200

Manya Jain was the top scorer from the IIT Kanpur Zone in the recent Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced exam, the results of which were announced on Sunday. Jain, meanwhile, has the all-India rank (AIR) of 75. Manya Jain, the top scorer from the IIT Kanpur Zone

Among girls, Shreshtha Gupta, with AIR 191, was the top scorer in the zone. Shubham Nair (AIR 131), Garv Chaddha (AIR 163) and Siddharth Aggarwal (AIR 306) were other high scorers from the zone.

While Jain, a resident of Indore, was the only candidate of the IIT Kanpur zone in the top 100 spot, four others were in the top 200, another four in the top 300, 12 in the top 400 and 17 in the top 500.

Out of 21,169 who took the exam from the zone, 4,926 candidates, 344 more than last year, qualified. The exam was conducted by IIT Madras this year.

Overall, Indore’s Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone topped the Common Rank List (CRL) by scoring 355 out of the total 360 marks; Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of the IIT Bombay zone, the topper among girls with CRL 7, obtained 332 marks.

‘Bright Minds Scholarships’

IIT-Kanpur has announced that it will continue its ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ programme for the top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced for the fourth consecutive year.

This programme offers ten academic scholarships to students who secure admissions into B Tech/BS programmes at the institute. Each eligible student will receive an annual scholarship of ₹3 lakh to cover their academic expenses for all four years of the undergraduate programme, provided that the students maintain a minimum cumulative performance index (CPI) of 8.0.

Congratulating all successful candidates, IIT Kanpur director Prof Manindra Agrawal, said, “IIT Kanpur’s ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ is our commitment to support and nurture the brightest minds in the country, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder your academic journey.”

The scholarships, generously supported by alumnus Lokvir Kapoor, were introduced in 2021 to ensure that no meritorious student faces financial barriers to their academic pursuits.

Most successful candidates from IIT Madras zone

The maximum of 11,180 successful candidates in the exam are of the IIT Madras zone. Four in the top 10, 25 in the top 100, 53 in the top 200, 88 in the top 300, 112 in the top 400 and 145 in the top 500 are of this zone.

The second in the list of the most successful zones is IIT Delhi, which has 10,255 candidates who cracked the exam. It has two students in the top 10, 29 in the top 100, 60 in the top 200, 82 in the top 300, 104 in the top 400 and 122 in the top 500.

From IIT Bombay, 9,480 students passed the exam. Three students, including Rajdeep Mishra (CRL 6), are in the top 10, 30 students in the top 100, 60 in the top 200, 85 in the top 300, 111 in the top 400 and 136 in the top 500.

From IIT Roorkee, 5,136 students have cracked the exam. It has one student in the top 10 category (Rhythm Kedia, CRL 4), nine in the top 100, 13 students in the top 200, 27 in the top 300, 38 in the top 400 and 48 in the top 500.

From IIT Bhubaneswar, 4,811 students cracked the exam. It has no students in the top 10, four in the top 100, eight in the top 200, ten students in the top 300, 18 students in the top 400 and 27 in the top 500.

From IIT Guwahati, 2,458 students passed the exam. It has no students in the top 10, two each in the top 100 and top 200, four in the top 300, five each in the top 400 and top 500.