Join RPI to take forward Babasaheb’s mission: Athawale to Akash Anand

Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday invited Akash Anand to join his Republican Party of India (Athawale) a day after the latter was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale at a press conference in Lucknow on March 4. (HT photo)

“I want to request both Akash Anand and his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth (who was expelled from the BSP last month) to join the RPI to take forward the mission of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar. Both of them will be given good position in the party. I will also speak to them soon,” he said while addressing media in Lucknow. The RPI chief was in UP capital to hold a review meeting of his party.

Taking a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the RPI chief said: “Mahakumbh was held in Prayagraj in which more than 66 crore people participated. The entire world saw the grand event. However, Akhilesh Yadav kept commenting irrelevantly on it.”

“Akhilesh at least took a dip at the Mahakumbh but Rahul Gandhi didn’t even get time to go there. He wants to get Hindu votes but ignored the mega fair. It looks like he is scared of going into water,” he added.

In the RPI review meeting, a discussion was held on future goal of the party. “In Uttar Pradesh, the RPI will enter the electoral fray with a new vision in the future,” said Athawale.

The party’s membership campaign is also being run on social media. The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also said 40,000 people had taken his party’s membership so far. The RPI has set a target of making 10 lakh members this year.