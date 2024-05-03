 Kanpur businessman duped of ₹26 lakh in scrap fraud - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Kanpur businessman duped of 26 lakh in scrap fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 03, 2024 07:45 PM IST

FIR filed against two for duping a businessman of ₹26 lakh in exchange for scrap from Phenil Sugars Limited. Police investigating the case in Kanpur.

An FIR was registered against two people for duping a businessman of 26 lakh in exchange for scrap of a Basti-based company named Phenil Sugars Limited.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim, Shailendra Kumar Awasthi of Kanpur, lodged a complaint at the Hazratganj police station against the two, whom he named as Kamruddin Jalauddin of Rohit Bhawan at Sapru Marg in Hazratganj and CB Singh of Baldlapur in Jaunpur.

SHO, Hazratganj, Vikram Singh said that police have begun investigation into the case.

In his complaint, Awasthi said he got acquainted with CB Singh, who introduced him to one Jallaluddin, who had an office at Rohit Bhawan, Sapru Marg.

Singh told Awasthi that Jalaluddin had taken the contract to purchase the scrap of Phenil Sugar Limited in Basti district for 80 crore. He showed the contract papers as also the bank statement showing the money he paid to Phenil Sugars Limited.

“Singh took guarantee of fair dealing, and I was asked to sign a deal with Jalaluddin. We signed a contract between our companies and Jalaluddin and I signed an agreement on behalf of our companies. I later paid 26 lakh to Jalaluddin and I was asked to reach the factory in Basti along with labourers,” Awasthi said. The deal took place in 2023.

He said that he reached Basti along with 40 labourers to start work. “Jalaluddin asked for a week’s time first and then again, he sought time to allow us to start work. This way he dilly-dallied and spent three months.

“I inquired about Jalaluddin and Singh’s credit from other businessmen in our community and was told that they were big fraudsters. I asked Jalaluddin to refund the money and he gave me post-dated cheques which bounced due to lack of adequate balance,” the victim said.

He said that he complained about the development to Jalaluddin who rebuked him. “He threatened me with my life, asking me never to ask for a refund in the future,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Kanpur businessman duped of 26 lakh in scrap fraud
