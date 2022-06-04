Kanpur violence: 24 arrested so far; PFI role under investigation, says police
The Kanpur Police on Saturday said it was investigating radical outfit Popular Front of India's connections to the communal clashes that broke out in Becongunj area of the city on Friday.
“The PFI had given a call for bandh in three states. Looking into whether the Kanpur call was linked,” Kanpur Polcie commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said in a briefing, adding that the violence was planned.
A total of 24 people including the conspirators have been arrested. “Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the mastermind, has been arrested. He along with Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Sufiyan are the four conspirators”, the Kanpur top cop said.
One of the conspirators named Javed Khan runs a YouTube channel from Lucknow's Hazratgunj. All the four conspirators were arrested from the channel's office by the Crime Branch. They will be produced in the court and the police will seek a 14-day custody.
The Kanpur top cop said six mobile phones and documents have been recovered from the arrested accused, adding that they will be booked under National Security Act and their properties will be seized.
The violence had erupted after members of a minority community observed a shutdown and took out a procession after Friday prayers to protest a BJP spokesperson's remark about Prophet Mohammad.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
