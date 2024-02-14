 Kanya Sumangala Yojana grant to be hiked to ₹25000 from April, says Yogi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Kanya Sumangala Yojana grant to be hiked to 25000 from April, says Yogi

Kanya Sumangala Yojana grant to be hiked to 25000 from April, says Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Double engine govt working diligently towards safety, respect and dignity of women; several schemes being implemented at central and state levels to save and empower daughters, says CM

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the grant under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana will be increased from 15,000 to 25,000 per beneficiary annually from April this year, saying that the double engine government was working diligently towards safety, respect and dignity of women.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath blessed newlywed couples at the Samuhik Vivah Samaroh at Rajhi village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath blessed newlywed couples at the Samuhik Vivah Samaroh at Rajhi village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The scheme facilitates education of a girl child, right from her birth till graduation.

Addressing the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Samaroh on the Fertiliser Factory premises on Basant Panchmi, the CM said a daughter contributes to the advancement of an entire family and several schemes were being implemented at the central and state levels to save and empower daughters.

“PM Modi launched the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign in 2014 to ensure safety, self-respect and self-reliance of women. When daughters are protected and educated, only then can they contribute to the country and society,” he emphasized.

On this occasion, Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of 91 development projects worth 252 crore.

The CM said the state government had implemented the provision that self-help groups would run ration outlets in villages in case of dispute.

He lauded the proactive measures to empower women, including allocation of houses under the PM Awas Yojana and conferment of land ownership rights through PM Swamitva Yojana.

Adityanath said under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, the state government had conducted 3 lakh marriages since 2017, spending 51,000 per couple, out of which 35,000 were sent to the bride’s account.

He blessed the newlywed couples in the community marriage programme and said the scheme had become a significant means for facilitating the marriage of daughters. The CM also extended greetings to people on Sarasvati Puja.

Follow Us On