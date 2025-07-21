KGMU docs treat rare gastrointestinal disorder in 14-yr-old

A 14-year-old boy suffering from a rare gastrointestinal condition was successfully treated at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, according to a press release issued on Monday. The patient had been diagnosed with Superior Mesenteric Artery (SMA) Syndrome, also known as Wilkie’s Syndrome, a congenital condition causing upper gastrointestinal obstruction. Suffered food phobia, boy’s weight dropped to an alarming level (Sourced)

Referred by doctors from a suburban area in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the teenager had endured severe abdominal pain after meals, rapid weight loss, and sitophobia, a fear of eating, for over six months. His Body Mass Index (BMI) had dropped to a critically low 12.5 kg/m², increasing the risk of nutritional and systemic complications.

The diagnosis was confirmed through a contrast-enhanced CT scan performed at KGMU’s radiology department, led by prof Anit Parihar. The scan showed that a major artery was pressing on the small intestine due to reduced space and angle.

Notably, SMA Syndrome affects only an estimated 0.01-0.03% of the general population and often goes undiagnosed due to vague symptoms.

The patient underwent Strong’s procedure, a surgical technique used to treat SMA Syndrome, on June 10, 2025. The surgery was led by Dr Saumya Singh, with support from Prof JD Rawat, Prof JK Kushwaha, and junior doctors Dr Swapnil Singh and Dr Pankaj Kumar.

Despite the patient’s fragile health, the surgery was conducted under controlled conditions and led to a swift recovery. According to KGMU, the boy resumed a normal diet within days and experienced complete relief from symptoms.

Dr Saumya Singh said timely diagnosis and collaborative medical care were key to the successful outcome.