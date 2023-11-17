close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU set to begin lung transplantation facility: Expert

KGMU set to begin lung transplantation facility: Expert

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 17, 2023 08:13 PM IST

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is working upon developing lung transplant facility for patients who are in urgent need of it.

KGMU campus in Lucknow. (File Photo for representation)
“We are working on transplant of lung for patients in need. Not all patients of lung disease require transplantation, but a few need it at the end stage of the disease,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD, pulmonary critical care medicine at KGMU and organiser of the ‘COPD Update-2023’, a day-long conference held on Friday.

“Our department will spearhead the lung transplantation campaign in the battle against end-stage COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). I pledge to donate my organs, offering the gift of life to those in need, with the commitment to donate once brain dead,” Dr Prakash said while addressing the conference.

Approximately 38 crore 40 lakh people worldwide are affected by COPD.

COPD is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally and is the fourth leading cause of mortality, contributing significantly to the burden of non-communicable diseases.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a preventable and treatable disease that causes breathlessness, chronic sputum production and cough.

Meanwhile, doctors from both public sector institutes and private hospitals participated in the event including KGMU, RMLIMS, and SGPGIMS.

Professor Rajendra Prasad of Era’s Lucknow Medical College highlighted the global prevalence of COPD and its projected rise, underscoring the urgency for heightened awareness and proactive measures.

Dr BP Singh delivered a talk on the role of biologics in COPD management.

Friday, November 17, 2023
