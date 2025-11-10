Khaki warmth on a cold Lucknow night

When 35-year-old Sogra Khatoon collapsed at Gomtinagar railway station on Saturday, her two young daughters — Shania, 2, and Shabba, 8 — were left crying in confusion. Responding to a Dial 112 call, constables Bulbul and Rashi Rani from Gomtinagar police station stepped in — as cops with a humane touch. A woman constable with the kids of Sogra Khatoon. (HT PHOTO)

The family was on their way to Gopalganj in Bihar when Khatoon suddenly fainted on the platform. The police team rushed her to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) for treatment, while constable Bulbul stayed behind to look after the terrified children.

As night fell and the temperature dipped, the little girls began to cry from hunger and cold. Seeing their distress, Bulbul went outside the hospital to buy food, chips, two hoodies, and blankets. She wrapped the girls warmly, fed them, and stayed by their side until her reliever, constable Rashi Rani, arrived later in the night.

When Shania woke up crying for her mother, Rashi held the toddler in her lap for hours, comforting her through the night. Their quiet act of kindness turned duty into care, and service into love.

Around 3 am on Sunday, Khatoon’s relatives arrived from Bihar. After completing hospital formalities by dawn, they took her and the girls home. Police later learned that Khatoon had been under treatment for a mental illness, and her husband works in a Gulf country.

“Both constables went beyond their call of duty,” said station head officer Brajesh Chandra Tiwari. “They became a family for the children when they needed one most.”