Kharge, Akhilesh were hoping for bigger tragedy at Kumbh: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that they and some “Sanatan-opposing elements” wanted a larger disaster to unfold at the Mahakumbh stampede. The CM dismissed allegations that no data was provided on the Mauni Amavasya incident, stating that both the administration and he had shared figures publicly. (File Photo)

The CM took pot shots at Kharge and Yadav for their remarks in Parliament, accusing them of misleading the public about Mahakumbh. Adityanath claimed there were groups taking money to defame Sanatan Dharma and engaging in conspiracy. “Their plans will not succeed. We will investigate the January 29 incident and expose the conspirators,” he said.

A stampede occurred at the Mahakumbh during the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29. As per the UP government, at least 30 people were killed and around 60 individuals sustained injuries.

“While the nation and the world take pride in witnessing the grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma, those who have got ‘supari’ to defame Sanatan, are setting new narratives of deceit everyday regarding Mahakumbh,” he told media in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the day, the Congress president had raised the issue of the Mahakumbh stampede in Rajya Sabha, where he claimed that 1,000 people died in the stampede, disputing the original figure of 30 deaths given by the UP government . Similarly, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government on the numbers, demanding that the UP government release the total count of deaths.

Adityanath said as the leader of the country’s oldest party, Kharge is expected to make responsible statements in Parliament. He accused both leaders of competing with each other to make the most “anti-Sanatan” remarks.

The CM dismissed allegations that no data was provided on the Mauni Amavasya incident, stating that both the administration and he had shared figures publicly. Adityanath acknowledged the tragic nature of the incident and emphasized that everyone was deeply saddened by it. He highlighted the quick response of the Mela administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence in ensuring that the injured were quickly taken to hospitals.

Adityanath alleged that the opposition parties were hoping for a disaster to happen. “Despite the government’s best efforts to maintain a ‘zero-incident’ event, the unfortunate incident occurred. However, the administration acted quickly, providing immediate medical attention,” he remarked.

He assured that all the injured individuals received proper treatment, with some recovering at Prayagraj Medical College while others had returned home.

He mentioned that those hospitalised confirmed there was no lapse in arrangements. Additionally, a judicial commission was immediately formed to investigate all aspects of the incident. Ensuring the safe return of approximately 8-9 crore devotees was the government’s top priority, he added.

The CM dismissed claims by opposition parties that lakhs of devotees could not take a holy dip and that Amrit Snan did not take place. He clarified that no tradition was disrupted and Mauni Amavasya Snan began at 7:30pm the previous evening and continued until late the next day (January 29).

“Following the incident, Akhadas briefly postponed their snan after discussions with the Mela Authority, but later, all sadhus, acharyas, and mahamandaleshwars participated in a traditional way. He affirmed that all Amrit Snans — Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami— were conducted as per tradition,” said the CM.

Reaffirming the massive scale of Mahakumbh, Adityanath said he had repeatedly mentioned that 40-45 crore devotees would participate in the mega fair. In just 22 days, 38 crore devotees had already attended, with crores more expected in the coming weeks, he added.

“Magh Purnima will be observed on January 12 and Mahashivaratri on February 26. Crores of devotees from India and around the world are eager to attend these events and even the King of Bhutan joined the celebration with many others,” he emphasised.