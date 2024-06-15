Kuwait fire tragedy: People bid tearful adieu to two victims from U.P.’s Gorakhpur

People in large numbers on Saturday bade a tearful adieu to Angad Gupta and Jairam Gupta of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur who were among the victims of the Kuwait fire incident of June 12. The wailing kin of Jairam Gupta who was among those killed in the Kuwait fire tragedy on June 12. (Sourced)

The last rites of Jairam Gupta, 40, were performed near Rajghat, while the funeral of Angad Gupta, 46, was performed near Chiluatal here in the afternoon.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Both of them had been working in the Gulf country for nearly a decade. Earlier in the day, officials handed over their mortal remains to their families.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), Vineet Kumar Singh said, “Two residents of Gorakhpur had died in the Kuwait fire incident... Their mortal remains have reached today. Their relatives are here. The administration is with the families of the deceased...”

Last time he visited Gorakhpur was in November 2023, said Angad’s wife Reeta. She has demanded a government job from the state government, saying her husband was the sole breadwinner for the family.

A total of three people from Uttar Pradesh were killed in the fire at a labour accommodation in Kuwait’s Mangaf, which left a total of 45 Indians dead.