Lack of state grants: Universities decline to run 4 new UP govt colleges

The future of four newly established government degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh remains uncertain after state universities declined to operate them, citing the absence of financial grants from the state government as the main obstacle. Representational image (Sourced)

The move has raised concerns over the state’s plan to start 71 new government degree colleges in the 2025-26 academic session, including one in Prayagraj. Construction of 46 out of 48 new institutions has already been completed, and admissions were scheduled to begin on July 1. Two colleges are still under construction.

Earlier, the state had also planned to convert 23 university-affiliated colleges into government-run institutions. Teaching staff appointments were finalised for 69 of the 71 colleges by June, excluding the two still under construction. However, the government later withdrew the decision to convert the 23 affiliated colleges, allowing them to continue under existing university affiliations.

Following this reversal, three universities have now expressed their inability to manage four colleges under their jurisdiction without financial assistance. These universities have communicated to the state higher education department that they can only take on the responsibility if assured of financial support through state grants, casting doubt over the operational future of the affected institutions.

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya), University, Prayagraj, has refused to take charge of the Government Degree College in Gunai Gaharpur, Meja (Prayagraj). Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, has declined to manage the colleges in Budhana (Muzaffarnagar) and Thanabhawan (Shamli). At the same time, Maa Pateshwari University, Balrampur, has shown unwillingness to operate the Government Degree College in Bhawanipur Kala, Gonda.

Assistant director (higher education) SKS Pandey confirmed that the universities have informed the department that they can manage the institutions only if provided with financial grants.

“A high-level administrative meeting has been held to address the matter, but no final decision has been taken regarding the management of these colleges,” Pandey said.