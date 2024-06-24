The state revenue department has completed land consolidation work in 22 villages in 18 districts within two months of the current fiscal. Land consolidation work in 22 UP villages completed in record 2 months: Govt (sourced)

This was stated by consolidation commissioner GS Naveen Kumar. He said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed for the consolidation of land to resolve farmers disputes efficiently and with transparency.

The department has launched drive to resolve the disputes related to the boundaries of agriculture land, integrate villages with development projects, provide the benefits of government schemes to the farmers and to free government land from encroachment, he said.

On CM’s directions village courts (gram adalats) are being set up to expedite dispute resolution at the local level.

The 22 villages in which land consolidation work has been completed within two months this year includes two villages each in Jaunpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, and Basti and one village each in Sultanpur, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Ballia, Auraiya, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Bijnor, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

The land consolidation work has been completed in Dhema village located in Jaunpur district, where the process had been stalled for 52 years, he said.

The department has already completed consolidation work in 781 villages in 2023-24.

The revenue department had set a record by completing the consolidation work in Lodhaura, Lakhimpur Kheri, within seven months where the consolidation process was pending for 8 to 48 years. The residents applied for consolidation in August 2023 and the department completed the process within seven months, he said.

In 14 villages located in six districts the consolidation process was delayed for 8 to 15 years due to farmers’ protests. The revenue department resolved the disputes and completed the consolidation process. These were 6 villages in Bijnor, 3 in Firozabad, 2 in Hapur, along with villages in Auraiya, Kasganj, and Bulandshahr districts, Kumar said.

The consolidation work in Bandi village in Mathura district was pending due to high court order since 1989. On the initiative of the Revenue Department the work has been completed after 43 years, he said.

In Jagdishpur village in Sultanpur district the land consolidation work has been completed after 55 years, Kumar said.

He said CM has directed the revenue department to launch a campaign to expedite consolidation of land in villages where the process has been pending for over 10 years. A list of such villages was being prepared and consolidation work would commence soon.

This initiative will not only expedite the consolidation process but also provide farmers with updated and accurate revenue records. These records will enable farmers to easily access and benefit from various government schemes, thereby improving their livelihoods”, he said.