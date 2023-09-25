Land dispute: Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, Agra police come face to face

Agra : The ongoing confrontation between Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and Agra administration took a violent turn on Sunday evening after a large number of Satsang Sabha members gathered on the site of a land dispute. Stone pelting and cane charging created chaos in Dayalbagh on the bank of river Yamuna and about 20 people were injured, including policemen, a senior official and members of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha. A journalist also sustained injuries in the head. Confrontation between police and Radhasoami Satsang Sabha members in Dayalbagh area in Agra. (HT)

The confrontation took place over constructions and gates by the Satsang Sabha on public land connecting the city with villages near river Yamuna. Initially, the district administration watched the activities of Satsang Sabha members who staked claim over the land and justified the gates and constructions, while even taking the matter to Allahabad High Court.

But on Saturday, administrative officials escorted by police reached the area and the gates and constructions were demolished. However, the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha again erected the gates.

Agra police lodged an FIR against the named accused at New Agra under various sections, including 147, 332, 353, 447 of Indian Penal Code besides Section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals, although no arrests were made.

However, things turned violent on Sunday evening when a team of revenue staff escorted by Agra police reached the spot. The members of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, including the elderly and women, gathered on the spot and announcements were made through microphones asking police to vacate the property.

Police assisted by Provincial Armed Constabulory (PAC) came face to face with Satsang Sabha members who were in no mood to go back even amid stone pelting and cane charging. More force was called and barriers were placed on roads in Dayalbagh.

The stalemate at the disputed site was broken late evening when police withdrew and the administration asked Radhasoami Satsang Sabha to prove its claims about ownership of disputed land through proper documents within 24 hours. However, Dayalbagh area was tense.

Deputy commissioner of police, Suraj Rai said, “Revenue officials sought force for removing the illegal constructions raised on chak road in Dayalbagh area. Police force along with revenue department team reached the spot but the locals resorted to stone pelting and this led to injuries to policemen.”

“Those resorting to protest refused to hold talks. Later it was decided by police and revenue department team to allow time to the protesters to give their version on the claim over the land. Decision will be taken after this exercise,” he said.

Rai added that no one was severely injured and suitable action was being taken in regard to the violence

Earlier, two cases were registered at New Agra police station against president and two vice presidents of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha.

Both FIR No. 410 and 411 of 2023 were registered under Section 447 (criminal trespass) and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) and Section 5 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 on complaint of Lekhpal (revenue staff) Pratap Singh.

The president of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha Guru Prasad Sood and vice presidents Prem Prakash Srivastava and Anup Srivastava were named in the FIR.

One of the FIRs stated that passage was mentioned in the land within Khasra No. 105 of Mauza Khaspur in Tehsil Sadar of Agra district. The lekhpal alleged in the FIR that the office-bearers of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha closed the passage causing discomfort to locals.

The other FIR pertained to a similar act on land within Mauza Jaganpur Mustaqil of tehsil and district Agra wherein the aforesaid office-bearers were said to have caused much inconvenience to common public because of encroachments made on land by placing gate and building wall.

