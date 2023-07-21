Siachen fire: Army officer cremated with full state honours in U.P.’s Deoria

The last rites of Army Captain Anshuman Singh, who lost his life in a fire that broke out in an ammunition dump in Siachen on Wednesday (July 19), were performed will full state honours at Kalicharan ghat on the Gandak river banks in Deoria district’s Bhagalpur village on Friday evening. The Army officer’s father Ravi Pratap Singh lit the funeral pyre. Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi paying homage to Army officer Anshuman Singh at the latter’s native place in Deoria on Friday. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, transport minister Dayashankar Singh, minister for rural development Vijay Lakshmi, BJP MP from Salempur seat of Deoria district Ravindra Kushwaha, Deoria district magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh and superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma attended the funeral. They also met Captain Singh’s family members and ensured them all government help.

Earlier, an special army aircraft carrying Captain Singh’s mortal remains reached the Gorakhpur airport in the afternoon. Major General JS Bainsla, General Officer Commanding, Purva UP and MP Sub HQ Allahabad organised a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gorakhpur airport in the honour of the deceased Army man. The above-mentioned state ministers and office bearers of Former Army Personnel Welfare Association, Gorakhpur, were prominent among those who paid their tribute to Captain Singh on the occasion.

Later, an ambulance with the mortal remains of Captain Singh and accompanied by soldiers and his family members left for his native Bardiha Dalpat village in Deoria district. Thousands of locals had gathered at various crossings in Gorakhpur and Deoria districts to have a glimpse of the soldier.

At Subhash Chowk in Deoria, people showered petals on the vehicle carrying Captain Singh’s mortal remains. A huge crowd from nearby villages gathered at his native village to console his grandfather Satya Narayan Singh. SDM, Salempur, Seema Pandey and circle officer Yash Tripathi managed the crowd there.

Captain Anshuman Singh, who was serving as the Regimental Medical Officer at the Siachen Glacier, died in the wee hours of July 19 while trying to rescue other personnel from a fire which broke out in the ammunition dump in West Ladakh near Siachen Glacier. While his body was supposed to reach Gorakhpur on Thursday, the Army aircraft could not take off from Siachen due to inclement weather conditions.

