Latest gadgets to lend more teeth to UP’s bomb disposal units

Bomb disposal squads, which conduct anti-sabotage checks, and safely defuse or detonate a wide range of ammunition, will be soon upgraded with high performance bomb protection suits and other latest gadgets worth ₹8.77 crore. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The state government’s home department has issued four different orders for the procurement of 11 bomb suits, two four-wheeled, day and night surveillance robots, 23 drilling machines, and 28 hook-and-line sets for the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) teams. The total cost of the procurement of these gadgets is ₹8,77,43,000.

A senior home department official further said that the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters and Security Headquarters will be responsible for ensuring that the procurement is done in a transparent and fair manner.

He said the procurement should be completed within the current financial year (2025-26). The order was issued by a special secretary to the additional director general of police, headquarters, UP, Lucknow on September 30 and October 8, 2025.

A security headquarters official informed that the bomb suits will be procured at a cost of ₹48,81,000 per unit and a total 11 suits will be purchased, costing ₹5,36,91,000. He said the bomb suit is a heavy suit of body armour designed to withstand the pressure generated by a bomb and any fragments the bomb may produce. In contrast to ballistic body armour, which usually focus on protecting the torso and head, a bomb suit must protect all parts of the body, since the dangers posed by a bomb’s explosion affect the entire body.

“Other than bomb suits, two four-wheeled, day and night surveillance robots worth ₹1,60,48,000 ( ₹80,24000 per unit), 23 drilling machines worth ₹4.6 lakh and 28 hook and line sets worth ₹95,20,000 will be purchased for the BDS units,” he stated.

He said a four-wheeled day and night surveillance robot is a remote-controlled or autonomous vehicle equipped with cameras and sensors for security, monitoring, and data collection in various environments. “These robots are designed for enhanced mobility, with features like night vision, obstacle climbing, and 360-degree turning. They are used for applications like law enforcement, defence, intelligence, and safeguarding infrastructure,” he explained.

He stated that hook and line systems are designed to be used by BDS units and it is a semi remote technique used to move suspect devices or gain access into vehicles and buildings using a pulling line and specially designed tools. It allows tasks to be carried out typically at over 100m.