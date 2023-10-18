Launch campaign for revision of electoral rolls, ECI tells officials

LUCKNOW The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed district administration officers to launch a campaign for the revision of electoral rolls before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The drive for the enrolment of voters will be launched on November 4, 5, 25, 26 and December 2 and 3. The drive for the enrolment of voters will be launched on November 4, 5, 25, 26 and December 2 and 3 (Pic for representation)

According to the schedule released by the ECI, the draft voter list will be published on October 27 and the qualification date for enrolment in voter list is January 1, 2024. The claims and objections can be received from October 27 to December 9.

“Various activities and publicity through various mediums should be carried out to create awareness among voters regarding revision of electoral rolls,” said additional chief electoral officer (ACEO), UP, Nidhi Srivastava in a video conference with deputy district election officers and nodal officers of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme on Wednesday.

According to the instructions of the ECI, an action plan should be prepared for wide publicity of revision of voters’ list through print/electronic media, social media and public announcement system at bus/railway stations and garbage collection vehicles, she said.

The officer said the Electoral Literacy Club formed in educational institutions at the district level should be activated to ensure 100% registration of young voters, especially in the age group of 18-19 years. To create awareness among voters, various activities like street plays, slogans, quiz, essay, rangoli competitions, rallies, and marathons should be organized by clubs formed in schools and colleges.

A special campaign should be run for the registration of specially-abled people, women and scheduled tribe communities. The missing eligible scheduled tribes will be identified and registered in the voter list in Sonbhadra, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli, Balrampur, Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar and Bahraich districts, she said.

