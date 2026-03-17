Law and order in UP has completely collapsed: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Yogi government, alleging that law and order has collapsed in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

On the murder of a former councillor’s representative in Gorakhpur on Tuesday morning, the former CM in a statement alleged: “This daylight killing clearly demonstrates whose patronage these fearless criminals enjoy. The BJP government has ruined Uttar Pradesh. Law and order has completely collapsed. Criminals are committing murders openly. Women and daughters are unsafe.”

“Under the BJP rule, no one is safe in the state. The government’s claim of a zero-tolerance policy regarding law and order and crime has proven to be absolutely zero. Discrimination is at its peak. The chief minister has nothing to offer other than false claims. Every day, the state witnesses numerous criminal incidents, including murders and robberies,” Yadav further alleged.

“The corruption involved in the construction of the Green Corridor in Lucknow has now been exposed,” the SP chief alleged.

“The public has seen the BJP’s false claims and promises. In the 2027 assembly elections, they will oust the BJP from power and transform Uttar Pradesh into a crime-free and corruption-free state under the Samajwadi Party,” he claimed.