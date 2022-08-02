Law student attacks classmate with knife on campus, arrested
LUCKNOW An LLB student of Amity University (Lucknow) was severely injured after allegedly being attacked by his classmate inside the class on Monday. The accused was arrested while the injured youth was sent to a private hospital for treatment where he was stated to be stable, said police.
The incident took place around 1pm. Sudhanshu Shekhar, a student of BA.LLB (hons) of 2019-2024 batch, allegedly attacked Chandra Bhushan Bhardwaj of the same batch with a knife in classroom number 406 of Amity Law School soon after the class got over, stated a university spokesperson.
Many other students, who were shocked after the incident, left the campus out of fear.
The university, in a press statement, said Bhardwaj suffered neck and head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in the university’s ambulance. The cops took the accused to the police station and his parents were informed.
“Both the students are day scholars and belong to Varanasi and Mughalsarai regions. The reason for the attack is not known,” the university statement reads. However, sources said there was some old enmity between the two and Monday’s incident was a fallout of the same.
DCP Prachi Singh said, “The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital while the accused has been arrested. The knife used for the attack has been recovered and further investigation is on. There is some dispute between the two youths over some issue.”
“Amity University has zero tolerance towards crime and will take strict action as per university guidelines,” stated the press release.
-
163 companies of armed police force deployed in U.P. for peaceful Moharram processions
As the month of Moharram began from Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police officials have deployed as many as 163 companies of central paramilitary force and state armed police in different districts across the state. Sharing further details, UP police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar said total 11 companies of central paramilitary forces and 152 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in different districts for Moharram.
-
PMC to purchase tricolour worth Rs1.25 crore
Pune Municipal Corporation approved Rs1.25 crore to purchase tricolour and distribute it to residents as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar approved the amount for celebrating 75th Independence Day. PMC will sell these flags to residents at nominal rates. The Centre has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.
-
Below normal rains in Maharashtra in August, say IMD
Maharashtra may receive above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the monsoon season, said India Meteorological Department on Monday. However, for most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, the rainfall is likely to be below normal in August. Director general, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, meteorology said that the total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra. IMD officials said that currently La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.
-
Sanjay Arora takes over as new Delhi Police commissioner
New Delhi: an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, Sanjay Arora, on Monday assumed the charge as the new Delhi Police commissioner at the force's headquarters near the Parliament Street in central Delhi. Arora replaced 1984-batch IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, who retired on Sunday. The appointment order of Arora as the new chief of the city police was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.
-
Delhi cabinet note details reasons for temporary withdrawal of excise policy
New Delhi: Loss of excise revenue despite the high sale of liquor, retailers and wholesalers exiting the business, discounts leading to “unhealthy market practices”, and shortage of premium brands, were the key reasons cited by the Delhi government in a cabinet note to withdraw the 2021-22 excise policy and restore the old excise regime for now, according to official documents. It also said that numerous court cases were leading to “blockage of significant revenue”.
