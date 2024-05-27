Lawyers serve every section: U.P. CM in Kashi

Praising advocates for their efforts to serve every section of the society, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said their dress symbolises trust and integrity. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with lawyers in Varanasi on May 27. (HT photo)

“Advocates represent the enlightened segment of the society. This group has never distanced itself from the nation’s pressing issues. Instead, they have consistently stood at the forefront, bravely confronting challenges,” he said during his meeting with lawyers at Ram Asare Vatika here on Monday.

Talking of the role many advocates played during the country’s freedom struggle, Yogi said, “Many advocates halted their practice to devote themselves fully to the nation’s cause, embodying a “Nation First” mindset—a campaign Modi has revived today.”

“Notable figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malviya were all lawyers and instrumental in country’s struggle for freedom,” he added.

Talking about the development in the temple town, the CM said, “Kashi is constructing the country’s largest ropeway linking Cantt station to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The project is set to be completed by year end. This ropeway will cater to one lakh devotees daily.”

He said the development became a possibility as people of Kashi elected PM Narendra Modi as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

“Significant development has taken place here. Beautification of Kashi’s ghats has also ensured that the Ganga remains pure and free-flowing. Enhanced connectivity has made temple town an accessibility hub. The transformation of KV Dham has resolved past issues. Previously, accommodating 50 devotees was challenging, but now even 50,000 can visit without difficulty,” Yogi said.