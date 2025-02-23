LDA readies to take up 187 crore drainage project

A ₹187 crore drainage project is expected to offer a long-term solution to frequent waterlogging in multiple areas of the city, especially near the high court, officials said. (File)

To be executed by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the project is awaiting the government’s nod before works can be taken up in areas that witnessed flooding after rains in 2023. Also, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had directed authorities concerned to take immediate action.

An LDA official confirmed that the project proposal was pending with the state government for approval. The project was expected to commence by April and would take around two years to complete, the official said.

After a meeting with other departments on September 12, 2023, LDA collaborated with IIT Roorkee, which conducted a hydrological study to identify problem areas and recommend corrective measures.

The study found that 65 drains in the city were at risk of overflowing and needed structural modifications. The study, based on rainfall data from Amausi/Aero rain gauge station, recorded a one-day maximum rainfall of 150 mm for a 5-year return period. Hydraulic analysis ruled out any backwater effect from the Gomti River but emphasised the urgent need for drainage improvements.

The LDA official explained that the project will cover multiple sectors, including the high court, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, RTI Bhawan, and Gomti Nagar Railway Station under Sector A.

Sector B includes Aakash Deep intersection, M.J Grand intersection, and Vijyapur intersection. Sector C covers Lucknow Public College of Professional Studies, Kathauta Lake, and Swami Vivekanand intersection.

Sector D focuses on Patrakarpuram, Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey intersection, Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad intersection, and Janeshwar Mishra Park. Similarly, Sector E includes LMC Zone 4, Bus-Stand intersection, and Hanhemann intersection, among others.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar stated that the project, once completed, would provide significant relief to residents, particularly in Gomti Nagar, which experienced severe waterlogging after a heavy rain. He added that the new drainage system would resolve the long-standing issue effectively.

As per the instructions from the chief secretary, the work will begin from the Gomti River side, ensuring no residential structures are affected during the execution. In September 2024, the state government approved ₹209.15 crore for strengthening of drainage systems in the area. Initially estimated to be around ₹200 crore, the project cost was later revised to about ₹187 crore.