Leader of Oppn marshalled out of Council, suspended for a day

The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council took a dramatic turn when Leader of Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav was marshalled out of the House on Wednesday.

Demanding an extension of time for discussions on the ongoing Mahakumbh, the Samajwadi Party leader refused to comply with the Chairman’s directives.

As the session progressed, all members of the Samajwadi Party entered the Well of the House in protest. Despite repeated warnings, Yadav continued to press for more time, prompting the Chair to order marshals to remove him. Following the directive, marshals physically lifted Yadav from the well and escorted him out of the chamber.

Chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh also suspended him from the House for the whole day.

Raising the issue under Rule 105, SP leaders, including Rajendra Chaudhary, Dr Maan Singh Yadav, Mukul Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha, Mohd Jasmeer Ansari, Balram Yadav, and Kiran Pal Kashyap, raised concerns over “serious negligence” at the Mahakumbh, alleging that public anger against the government and the police administration was mounting.

They held mismanagement responsible for stampede and fire incidents in the Mahakumbh. They also criticised the government for hiding the identity of those killed and injured in the stampede.

Replying to the allegations, Leader of the House and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a sharp attack on the SP, citing facts.

Dissatisfied with the government’s response and rejection of the adjournment motion, SP members staged a protest inside the well. In the meantime, the chairman also agreed to hold discussion on the Mahakumbh for an hour. Upon this, Lal Bihari Yadav demanded equal distribution of time to the ruling party and the Opposition members, considering the fact that their (SP’s) number was disproportionately very low vis-a-vis that of the BJP.

The chairman issued repeated directives for order. As the disruption continued, the Chair asked Yadav to leave the House and when he did not comply with the directive, the chairman ordered marshals to evict Yadav. The treasury bench members welcomed the action by the chairman.