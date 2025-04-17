‘Leader of rioters’, ‘lost her mental balance’: BJP hits back at Mamata

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh hit back strongly at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her controversial remarks on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Mamata Banerjee’s statement, in which she called her Uttar Pradesh counterpart the “biggest Bhogi” (a materialistic person), in response to his criticism of the recent violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, drew sharp criticism from BJP ministers and other leaders in the northern state (File)

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accused Banerjee of leading a government of “anarchy and cruelty”, and said West Bengal had become a symbol of lawlessness under her rule.

Chaudhary alleged that Banerjee had become a “leader of rioters” and often insulted Sanatan values, as he recalled how she once called the Mahakumbh a “death trap”. He said Hindus in Bengal were now treated as second-class citizens, and the state was burning due to her failure to control violence.

He added that while the West Bengal CM struggled to manage her state, she vented her frustration by making baseless statements against a successful and popular leader like Yogi Adityanath.

“Under Yogi’s leadership, U.P. has witnessed strong law and order, with no riots in the past eight years. Rioters have either fled or met with strict action,” Chaudhary said, calling Yogi’s stance of ‘zero tolerance’ the reason behind Mamata’s discomfort.

Minister of State (rural development) Vijay Laxmi Gautam said, “Mamata Banerjee has become habituated to giving anarchist statements. In UP, people are punished for spreading anarchy in the ‘Yogi Raj’. The government in her state gives patronage to those who spread anarchy. Hindu, Sanatani daughters-in-law and daughters are in danger in Bengal. Mamta Banerjee is practising vote-bank politics.”

A cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Baby Rani Maurya slammed Banerjee over her choice of words. “By speaking against CM Yogi, Mamta Banerjee has shown her dirty mentality. Mamta Banerjee’s mentality has always been anti-Hindu; she is not able to handle her state... when Yogi ji showed her the mirror, she lost her mental balance.”

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi advised Bannerjee to follow the Yogi model of governance in her state. “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is showering her love on the rioters. It looks like she does not like the strict statements against the rioters. If she had followed the Yogi model, the riots in Bengal could have been stopped.”