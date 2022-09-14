Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges

The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court.

Recently, Rakesh Chaudhary, president of the Oudh Bar Association, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting him not to propose elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as Allahabad high court judges.

Chaudhary’s letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.

Singh, in his statement, had asserted that advocates practicing at the Supreme Court were more meritorious than advocates of the high court.

“I on behalf of the Oudh Bar Association and its members hope and trust that your Lordship may kindly be pleased not to give any assent or consent for the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court to the office of High Court Judge,” said Chaudhary in his letter.

The letter adds: “Any proposal for elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court for high court judges is against the provisions of the Constitution of India as qualification provided for the office of a high court judge is that advocate must have practiced at the high court.”

The president of the Oudh Bar Association also pointed out in his letter that names of several meritorious advocates of the high court were pending for elevation as high court judges.

“Many such advocates have given their entire life to the profession. They deserve to be elevated as judges of the high court,” said Chaudhary.

“Proposal to elevate those advocates who have never practised in high court will not only demoralize hard working advocates of the high court but it would also raise doubt about fairness of the system,” said Chaudhary.

Senior advocates of the Lucknow high court are against appointment of Supreme Court advocates as judges of the high courts.