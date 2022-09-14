Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
Chaudhary’s letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court.
Recently, Rakesh Chaudhary, president of the Oudh Bar Association, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting him not to propose elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as Allahabad high court judges.
Singh, in his statement, had asserted that advocates practicing at the Supreme Court were more meritorious than advocates of the high court.
“I on behalf of the Oudh Bar Association and its members hope and trust that your Lordship may kindly be pleased not to give any assent or consent for the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court to the office of High Court Judge,” said Chaudhary in his letter.
The letter adds: “Any proposal for elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court for high court judges is against the provisions of the Constitution of India as qualification provided for the office of a high court judge is that advocate must have practiced at the high court.”
The president of the Oudh Bar Association also pointed out in his letter that names of several meritorious advocates of the high court were pending for elevation as high court judges.
“Many such advocates have given their entire life to the profession. They deserve to be elevated as judges of the high court,” said Chaudhary.
“Proposal to elevate those advocates who have never practised in high court will not only demoralize hard working advocates of the high court but it would also raise doubt about fairness of the system,” said Chaudhary.
Senior advocates of the Lucknow high court are against appointment of Supreme Court advocates as judges of the high courts.
Pune loser as Vedanta picks Gujarat over Maharashtra
Along with politicians, industrialists and others have expressed disappointment over mining giant Vedanta Ltd.'s selection of Gujarat over Maharashtra for setting up its semiconductor manufacturing facility as part of its $20 billion joint-venture with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Foxconn. Earlier in July, Vedanta along with Foxconn had met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for investment in the proposed manufacturing facility which was expected to generate nearly 200,000 jobs.
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: 1,800 players vie for top honours on Day 2 in Ludhiana
Over 1,800 under-14 players participated on the second day of district-level games being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan across 22 venues in the district on Tuesday. Matches are being held for 22 games, including roller skating, long jump, handball, swimming, judo and kabaddi. The games for under-14 category (boys' and girls') are being organised from September 12 to 14.
Gurugram to record spells of rain this week
The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday. IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. Director of IMD station at Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli. The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli. They transported the dog's body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21
Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation for decades, different employees' unions reached the MC's Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.
