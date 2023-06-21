Man gets life term for raping minor

Agra A man accused of raping a five-year-old girl in 2021 was sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a penalty of ₹55,000 by the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Ram Kishore Yadav in Mathura on Tuesday. The accused lived in the neighbourhood of the victim who used to call the accused as uncle. Ram Kishore Yadav, Special Judge (POCSO Act) in Mathura sentenced accused Yogendra alias Gola to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹ 55,000 on him. (Pic for representation)

“The father of the girl had lodged FIR at Mahawan police station of Mathura on September 9, 2021 and a case was registered under section 376AB (rape with woman less than 12 years of age) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 5/6 POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act of 2012,” informed Alka Upmanyu, the special district government counsel at POCSO court, Mathura.

“The minor girl, aged 5 years, was lured by accused Yogendra alias Gola who offered her chocolate and took her to a vacant house where he raped her on September 4, 2021. The accused threatened the girl and told her to not disclose the matter to her family. However, her family came to know about the crime,” said Alka Upmanyu.

“A case was registered at Mahawan police station against the accused on September 9, 2021. Today, Ram Kishore Yadav, Special Judge (POCSO Act) in Mathura sentenced accused Yogendra alias Gola to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹55,000 on him,” said the counsel.