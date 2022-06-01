Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Liquor shops near Krishna Janmabhoomi closed in Mathura
lucknow news

Liquor shops near Krishna Janmabhoomi closed in Mathura

The move was in compliance with the ban imposed on liquor vends in areas declared as ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) by the chief minister.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his first term, had declared Mathura as pilgrimage on September 10, 2021 and had announced ban on liquor and meat shops. (Pic for representation)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his first term, had declared Mathura as pilgrimage on September 10, 2021 and had announced ban on liquor and meat shops. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Agra About 29 shops selling liquor, beer and ‘bhang’ in the vicinity of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura were closed down by the district excise office on Wednesday, in compliance with the ban imposed on liquor vends in areas declared as ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) by the chief minister.

Official sources in Mathura informed that shops selling meat were already closed after an area comprising 22 wards of Mathura Nagar Nigam, with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi as epicentre, was granted the status of ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath last year.

However, there were orders to close down these 29 liquor shops in this specific area in Mathura and the excise department complied on Wednesday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his first term, had declared Mathura as pilgrimage on September10, 2021 and had placed ban on liquor and meat shops. The meat shops were closed after notification issued and liquor shops were closed on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out