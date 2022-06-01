Liquor shops near Krishna Janmabhoomi closed in Mathura
Agra About 29 shops selling liquor, beer and ‘bhang’ in the vicinity of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura were closed down by the district excise office on Wednesday, in compliance with the ban imposed on liquor vends in areas declared as ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) by the chief minister.
Official sources in Mathura informed that shops selling meat were already closed after an area comprising 22 wards of Mathura Nagar Nigam, with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi as epicentre, was granted the status of ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath last year.
However, there were orders to close down these 29 liquor shops in this specific area in Mathura and the excise department complied on Wednesday.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his first term, had declared Mathura as pilgrimage on September10, 2021 and had placed ban on liquor and meat shops. The meat shops were closed after notification issued and liquor shops were closed on Wednesday.
