Listen to public representatives for better grievance resolution: UP DGP

Amid allegations that Uttar Pradesh police and district authorities are not addressing public issues or listening to public representatives, DGP Prashant Kumar on Wednesday stated that the quality of ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public grievance resolution) needs improvement, and monitoring of certain aspects is being conducted at the top level. DGP Prashant Kumar meeting CM at his residence (HT File)

“Feedback from public representatives indicates that the quality of ‘Jan Sunwai’ needs to be improved. To address this, we are monitoring specific aspects at the top level and focusing on the quality of resolutions to ensure people receive justice,” the DGP stated in a media release.

He further stated that public representatives hold the highest position in a democracy. “It is our responsibility to listen to those who are elected by the people and implement their instructions. Directions have already been issued in this regard. The state police will work for the welfare of society and strive to resolve public grievances in a qualitative manner,” he said.

The DGP said that individuals who disobey the state government were being identified, and stern action would be taken against them.

This statement comes in the backdrop of the Hapur incident, where the sitting superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Verma, and ASP Raj Kumar Agarwal, were removed late Tuesday night following a complaint by a senior politician.

Verma, a 2016 batch regular recruit IPS officer, was replaced by IPS officer Kunwar Gyananjay Singh from the state police service, while Agarwal was replaced by Vineet Bhatnagar. Verma and Agarwal have been placed on a waiting list and attached to the police headquarters in Lucknow.

A senior police official privy to the development stated that Verma and Agarwal were accused of harassing a director of a private medical college based on a complaint from a female patient. Senior authorities were rushed to Hapur on Tuesday, and the SP and ASP were removed after an initial report on the allegations.