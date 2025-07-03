Lko to get modern integrated city bus terminal at Vrindavan Yojna

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the development of an Integrated City Bus Terminal and Commercial Zone at P4 Parking, Vrindavan Yojna, Lucknow. Lucknowites can now look forward to a modern, efficient, and commuter-friendly bus terminal that will redefine public transport in the city. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The project, spanning approximately 28,56,728 square meters (7.06 acres), will be designed to enhance urban mobility, alleviate traffic congestion, and provide modern, citizen-friendly amenities while fostering sustainable revenue generation through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project, set to be developed on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis, will see the land being leased to a private developer for 60 years. The site has been procured by the directorate of urban transport from Awas Vikas Parishad for ₹150 crore.

The bus-cum-maintenance depot will streamline operations for the city’s 141 electric buses and 52 CNG buses, with plans to accommodate an additional 150 electric buses, ensuring eco-friendly and efficient public transport.

The integrated terminal is expected to transform Lucknow’s public transport landscape by offering organised bus operations and state-of-the-art amenities. The project, with an estimated development cost of ₹380 crore (excluding land), allocates ₹105 crore for the bus terminal and ₹275 crore for commercial and public utility spaces.

Facilities will include passenger waiting area, waiting hall AC, enquiry counter and booking counter and reservation, cloak room-cum-parcel room, kiosks/eateries/food stall, toilets, water ATM, medical aid room, creche etc, bank/ATM/police booth and security control room, etc.

“This project is a landmark decision for Lucknow’s urban infrastructure,” said Amrit Abhijat, the principal secretary of the Urban Development Department.

PPP for sustainable development

Under the PPP model, the selected private developer will be responsible for designing the project, securing necessary clearances, financing the construction, and completing the bus terminal within 36 months and commercial spaces within 60 months. The developer will also operate and maintain the facility as per the prescribed standards before transferring all assets back to the government at the end of the 60-year lease.