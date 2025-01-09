LMC opens advanced waste processing unit at Shivri plant

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) inaugurated a state-of-the-art fresh waste processing unit at its Shivri plant on Thursday, capable of processing 700 metric tonnes of waste daily. With this addition, the city now has a combined capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes, ensuring scientific disposal of 70% of the 2000 metric tonnes of garbage generated daily. Inauguration of the second phase of waste disposal at the Shivri plant. (Sourced)

The unit, launched by mayor Sushma Kharakwal, incorporates cutting-edge technology for waste segregation, manure production, and energy generation. The initiative aims to reduce pressure on landfill sites and ensure environmentally friendly waste processing.

The facility includes modern odour control systems, automated waste classification, and a laboratory to maintain quality standards.

Speaking at the inauguration, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh said, “The LMC is the heart of the city, and this plant is a significant step towards sustainable development,” he said.

Mayor Kharakwal commended the LMC team and proposed naming the newly built auditorium at the facility after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.