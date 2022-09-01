LMC razes shops selling party paraphernalia opp SP office
Bulldozers of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) roared to life again and demolished around 10 illegal shops selling election material in front of the Samajwadi party office, on Vikramaditya Marg, on Wednesday
These shops belonged to influential people and had been encroaching upon the footpath and additional land of the green belt for many years.
According to municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, all the shopkeepers had been sent prior notices. The encroachments had become a threat for the security of senior politicians and officials residing on that road, including Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Some shopkeepers raised a protest against the action but due to the presence of a heavy police force, they vacated their shops and cleared the way for demolition by LMC bulldozers.
Meanwhile, the phones of LMC officials started ringing for cancellation of the drive but nothing could be done as the directives had come from higher authorities.
Leading the anti-encroachment drive zonal officer zone 1 Rajesh Singh said, “These shops were doing business on government land. They were running advertisements on government land. Hundreds of hoardings and kiosks were removed by the LMC squad.”
Former minister and Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary reacting to the anti-encroachment drive said, “The BJP government is following the policy of displacing the people. Displacement of people is the BJP government’s agenda.”
In a Twitter post, the Samajwadi Party’s media department too targeted the BJP government. “Another disgusting example of BJP’s politics of enmity. The BJP government has used bulldozers against the poor earning bread for their family, selling flags, banners and posters outside the SP office for decades. Very disgusting and shameful!,” reads a post roughly translated from Hindi.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
