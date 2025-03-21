LMC seals PWD’s diploma engg assn over 30L dues

In a crackdown on pending tax defaulters, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Thursday sealed the building of the PWD’s Diploma Engineering Association due to unpaid property tax, also known as non-residential tax, amounting ₹30.41 lakh. The association has failed to clear its dues since 2010, despite repeated notices, leading LMC officials to take strict action, said LMC chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh. PWD’s Diploma engineering association building sealed by LMC on Thursday. (Sourced)

He stated that the PWD department, along with its other departments, owes over ₹2 crore in outstanding property tax across b0oth residential and non-residential categories. Following directives, LMC Zone-1 teams sealed the main gate of the association’s building.

Soon after the sealing, LMC officials found that someone from PWD had allegedly removed the seal without authorisation. In response, officials returned to the site, resealed the gate, and issues a stern warning against any interference. “Strict action will be taken if seal is broken again without completing the necessary formalities,” an official said.