LMC seizes bank account, seals substation over property tax dues

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) intensified its recovery drive and took coercive action against two major defaulters for failing to clear long-pending property tax dues amounting to over ₹2.92 crore, an LMC release on Wednesday, read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In Zone 2, which includes localities like Rajajipuram and other nearby areas, zonal officer Sanjay Yadav seized the bank account of UP Agro Industrial Corporation Limited located in Talkatora area, after the corporation failed to deposit ₹94,04,294 in outstanding house tax dues pending as of March 31, 2020.

Officials said the civic body had issued multiple bills and demand notices and had also contacted the department personally to ensure payment. However, the corporation did not clear the dues, stated in a LMC press release.

Invoking Sections 509 to 516 of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, the zonal officer exercised his powers and ordered the attachment of the bank account. The corporation directed the bank not to allow any transactions until the entire pending amount is deposited in the Municipal Corporation Fund and a compliance certificate is submitted.

In separate action in Zone 7, which includes Indira Nagar and other nearby localities, tax superintendent Ajit Rai sealed a Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited substation located on Deva Road in Chinhat. The power utility has outstanding house tax dues of ₹1,98,85,360.

Officials stated that they had served several notices to the department before initiating the sealing process.