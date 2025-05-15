LMC’s shooting range comatose, likely to get shot in the arm

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s shooting range constructed near Amausi airport over a decade ago continues to be in a state of neglect. Left incomplete after 2012, the facility is gathering dust and lying abandoned with no official visit in months, except for some guards deployed by the civic body at the premises. Stray cattle loitering on the shooting range campus. (HT Photo)

The range, which once held a promise of meeting Olympic standards, is a picture of crumbling infrastructure. Locked gates of building blocks, broken glasses, stray cattle occupying the buildings and no proper road connectivity are among the problems plaguing the site, revealed a ground check of the site by Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

An LMC official said the shooting range was completed in 2012 with an investment of around ₹17 crore. The facility was meant to include a 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre range, along with an armoury and office building. However, the project was left incomplete due to a lack of funds. The official added that the authority didn’t have adequate funds to purchase equipment.

However, the UP Jal Nigam’s Construction & Design Services (C&DS) has now been assigned the task of revamping the facility at a cost of ₹204 crore. A new detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and the existing 25m and 50m blocks will be replaced by hostel buildings including Hostel A and Hostel B. The old 10m range will be renovated and integrated with new facilities while the administration block will remain, confirmed LMC officials.

An official from the C&DS mentioned that a DPR is being prepared, which will be submitted to the state government for approval. The site will be connected to the outer ring road to improve access. A cafeteria and marriage lawn are also being considered to attract more footfall.

Additional municipal commissioner AK Gupta said: “The new project will be handled by the C&DS. The old range will be merged with the new design. The estimated cost is ₹204 crore, including GST.

“The last official visit to the site was made last year by previous municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh and chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma. But no restoration work followed,” said a guard at the range.

Despite being touted as a future hub for professional shooters, the site is rarely used. “Security agencies and ATS teams use the facility occasionally, after paying fees to the LMC, but visits are not frequent,” the guard confirmed.

Jamal Asgar Rana, a national-level shooter, expressed skepticism about the planning. He criticized the earlier design for flouting international norms particularly placing trap and rifle shooting lanes in conflicting directions.

“If the new construction is to serve its purpose, it must follow International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) guidelines. The project executing agency should consult professionals before beginning work,” he urged.

A state-level meeting on Wednesday reviewed the project status and emphasized the need for professional execution. The final DPR is expected soon, following which a government order will be issued and tenders floated to begin construction.

REDESIGNED RANGE TO HAVE

1. Ten lanes each of 10m, 25m, and 50m shooting ranges

2. A pickleball court

3. A tennis court

4. A restaurant

5. A renovated administrative building

