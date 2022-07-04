Lucknow admn urges people not to post ‘qurbani’ images on social media
LUCKNOW District administration and Police Commissionerate officials here on Monday urged people to refrain from taking pictures or videos of ‘qurbani’ and posting them on social media. The appeal was made during a meeting to review security and other arrangements in view of Bakrid on Sunday.
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali and other clerics were present in the meeting held at Islamic Centre, Eidgah.
“We appeal to people not to post any images of ‘qurbani’ on social media and refrain from indulging in any controversy,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate, Lucknow. The DM assured complete cleanliness in the areas, especially in and around mosques and also directed LMC to make all possible arrangements to ensure that the area remains garbage free during Eid-ul-Zuha.
The Islamic Centre of India, Aishbagh, too issued an advisory to Muslims, defining the dos and don’ts on the occasion of Bakrid. “Muslim brethren should observe the occasion in a way that they do not hurt others’ religious sentiments. They should also not pay any heed towards any controversies and rumours,” urged Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India.
Similar appeals were also made in Bareilly where Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat issued an advisory to people to observe Bakrid in a peaceful manner.
Akhilesh to launch SP membership drive in Lucknow today
The Samajwadi Party is to launch a membership drive within weeks of the loss of its bastions – Rampur and Azamgarh – to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will launch the membership drive from the SP's state headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, the outfit's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Monday.
MSEDCL unearths power theft worth Rs98 lakh in Ravet
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth Rs98 lakh as the accused managed to procure direct power supply through a remote meter in Ravet. A case under the Electricity Act has been lodged at Ravet police station. A team comprising MSEDCL deputy director Shivaji Indulkar and deputy executive engineer Anil Kurhade carried out surprise inspections at some under-construction buildings in the Ravet on Friday.
Fewer Covid cases due to people avoiding tests, say experts
The downturn in Covid-19 cases may be linked to people who are avoiding tests despite having mild symptoms, experts have said. “Tests have considerably gone down. On getting symptoms, people self-medicate but this is not correct,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.
Orange alert for Maha for next few days: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa for July 7 and 8 which urges citizens to be 'alert' as heavy rains are on the cards. The weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from the evening on July 5. All parts of Pune city reported rainfall on Monday. Till 5.30 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 1.8 mm rainfall.
Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai
Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur. According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday.
