Lucknow airport reworks runway recarpeting, flight timings

As per the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the orders of Director General Civil Aviation office, the timings of flights and carpeting of airport runway at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow have been reworked. Lucknow airport (File photo)

According to the spokesperson of the airport, after the intervention of the chief minister and to handle surge in summer passenger traffic, and enhance the overall efficiency of operations, the CCSI airport has re-worked the timings for flight operations as well as for the recarpeting of its runway. This new schedule will be implemented from March 21 onwards according to which both domestic and international flights will operate.

The recarpeting and Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) work will take place between 1100 hours (11am) to 1700 hours (5pm) from March 21 to July 15. The flights will operate before 11am and after 5pm during this period.

However, due to curtailed work hours till July 15, the airport will continue the runway recarpeting and AGL work within the 105 metres from centre line from July 16 to August 15. During that period, flights – both domestic and international – will operate before 11am and after 3pm.

The airport administration has been directed by the DGCA to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process.

The recarpeting of runway is part of state’s ongoing drive to enhance its infrastructure and services.